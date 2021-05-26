AGE OLD QUESTION
Science Suggests Humans Could Live A Maximum Of 150 Years
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via scientificamerican.com
The LedeScientists have published a study on the hard limit of human longevity. The research, which analyzed participants' blood cell counts and daily step counts over time, shows that even if the body manages to avoid disease and otherwise untimely death, its natural resilience and its ability to retain and restore equilibrium to our metabolic systems deteriorate with age, which ultimately leads to our demise.
Key Details
- The oldest person on record was Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.
- Research shows that the pace of aging becomes noticeable when people are 35–40, which is usually around when an athlete's career ends.
- While many people talk about extending longevity, some researchers argue that it may be more important to focus on living healthier lives and improving quality of life as opposed to living longer.