WEIRD SCIENCE

This Reddit Thread Of Science Facts That Are Tough To Wrap Your Head Around Will Blow Your Mind

Submitted by Molly Bradley

There sometimes can be things we learn from the world of science that can take your breath away when you really think about it.

Have you ever heard a science fact that utterly broke your brain?

Redditor u/analyzeTimes asked the r/AskReddit subreddit for examples of "a scientific fact that absolutely blows your mind." The community enthusiastically shared extraordinary morsels of knowledge about our world that will leave you scratching your head.



The Voyager 1 Space Probe Has Been Traveling More Than 30,000 MPH For 40 Years, But Has Only Gone 20 Light Hours Away

(Credit: Futurism)



99.85% Of All Mass In Our Solar System Is Concentrated In The Sun

(Credit: Lsmpascal/Wikicommons)



You Can Fit All Of The Planets Between The Earth And The Moon

(Credit: NASA/JPL)



There Are 8 Times As Many Atoms In A Teaspoon Of Water Than Teaspoons In The Ocean



Dinosaurs Were Around So Long That There Were Dinosaur Fossils While Dinosaurs Were Still Alive

(Credit: David Monniaux/Wikicommons)



When You Dream, One Portion Of Your Brain Creates The Dream, And Another Portion Reacts To It

(Credit: Penn State University)



