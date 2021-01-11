Other articles and videos you might like

314
+ digg
NOT FELINE TOO GREAT ABOUT THIS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
A common parasite spread through undercooked pork and occasionally our cats might have more insidious health effects than previously suspected. New research suggests a link between infection with Toxoplasma gondii and an increased risk of brain cancer. At this point, however, scientists aren't sure yet if there's a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and the overall risk of brain cancer is still very low.