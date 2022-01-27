Trending
THIS SPUD'S FOR YOU

Physics Professor Demonstrates How Inertia Works Using A Potato

Submitted by James Crugnale

Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
@tamuphysastr Dr. Tatiana is back to show you more about inertia with potato physics!! (knife is being used for educational purposes) #fyp #tamu #physics #foryou ♬ original sound - TAMU Physics & Astronomy

