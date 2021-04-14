ICYMI
Oatly Oat Milk Has Sugar In It And People Are Big Mad
Submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com
The LedeIn August 2020, Nat Eliason wrote an article called "Oatly: The New Coke" in which he skewered the company over the contents of its oat milk, which claims to be "made for humans." Eliason argues that not only is Oatly unhealthy, but its messaging is dishonest. Last week, someone tweeted a screenshot of the article with renewed anger. But while some joined in the outrage, others pointed out that, all things considered, Oatly's sugar content is neither unusual nor inherently unhealthy.
Key Details
- Eliason's article explains that processing oats produces maltose, which, he says, has the highest glycemic index of any sugar. He equates 12oz of Oatly to consuming a tablespoon of sugar.
- Though some joined in condemning Oatly, others pointed out that adding a tablespoon of sugar to coffee or tea isn't unheard of — nor does Oatly claim to offer a low-sugar beverage.
- The company also garnered backlash for securing a $200M investment from Blackstone, a prominent private equity firm.