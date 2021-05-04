HOW ARE THINGS ON HER END?
A NASA Probe Has Picked Up Radio Signals From Venus
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com
The LedeThe Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 to study the sun, and as it uses Venus's gravity to gradually approach the sun, it's also been able to study the planet. Previously, the probe provided images of Venus's orbital dust ring and our first glimpse of the planet's surface.
Key Details
- The radio signals, which the probe captured in July 2020, provide the first direct measurement of the planet's atmosphere since the Pioneer probe visited Venus in 1992.
- The low-frequency radio emissions come from the planet's ionosphere — parts of the atmosphere rich in plasma — and they allowed scientists to calculate the ionosphere's density.
- Data from the probe also shows that Venus's atmosphere has grown thinner in the past few years, though the cause remains a mystery.