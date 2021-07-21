STING ME ONCE, I CAN'T MOVE
Move Over, Murder Hornets: The Cicada Killer Wasps Are Here
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nationalgeographic.com
The Lede
Cicada killer wasps are large — with females measuring up to 1.5 inches in length — but they're nothing to worry about. The female wasps mostly avoid people, and though they can sting you, it's rare and their sting is mild. The male wasps are louder and more obtrusive, but it's all for show: they often pretend to sting you even though they can't. In other words, these wasps are harmless and are most likely to leave you alone — unless you're a cicada.
Key Details
- Female cicada killer wasps prey on cicadas by injecting them with a paralyzing venom, which allows the wasps to carry cicadas back to feed their young.
- The females lay eggs on the cicadas to provide nourishment as the larvae grow. It takes one cicada to produce male offspring from larvae, and two to develop the larger female offspring.
- Carrying an immobile cicada in flight requires female wasps to carry up to twice their body weight — a near-impossible feat.
