TINY PLASTICS, BIG PROBLEM?
What We Know So Far About Microplastics In The Human Body
The Lede
Scientists have discovered microplastics — generally described as any particle of plastic less than five millimeter in size, but larger than one micrometer — in the lungs and bloodstreams of humans, but are yet to establish the impact these tiny particles could have on our health.
Key Details
- Researchers have so far reported finding microplastics in human bloodstreams, the lung tissue of donors, and placenta.
- The particles make their way into vital systems in the body via inhalation or through the consumption of food or drinks.
- Current research has established the presence of microplastics in the body, but the risk they pose is yet to be understood. The next challenge, scientists say, is to find out just how harmful microplastics could be to human health.
