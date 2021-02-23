1023 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Mars Is A Hellhole
The LedeScience writer Shannon Stirone argues that while she's pro-exploration, Elon Musk's vision to colonize the red planet is wrong-headed.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Could Astronauts Rear Fish On The Moon?
What Do We Do About John James Audubon?
How A 1960s Discovery In Yellowstone Made Millions Of COVID-19 PCR Tests Possible