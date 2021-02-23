561
SORRY ELON

Colonizing the red planet is a ridiculous way to help humanity.

Science writer Shannon Stirone argues that while she's pro-exploration, Elon Musk's vision to colonize the red planet is wrong-headed.

  • Elon Musk once mocked Carl Sagan for arguing that "[there] is nowhere else... to which our species could migrate" from Earth.
  • Despite Musk's enthusiasm for Mars, it's not a hospitable environment for humans given its frigid surface temperature, thin atmosphere and lack of a magnetic field.
  • Stirone believes Musk's vision for sending humans to live on Mars betrays his "entitlement, greed and ego."

EGRETS I'VE HAD A FEW

The founding father of American birding soared on the wings of white privilege. The birding community and organizations that bear his name must grapple with this racist legacy to create a more just, inclusive world.