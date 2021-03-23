1030
+ digg
YOU MIGHT WANT TO SIT DOWN FOR THIS

Submitted by Adwait
The two dated exercises put unnecessary strain on your body and won't give you the washboard core you're looking for

The Lede

Crunches and sit-ups are outdated and a waste of time, according to experts who instead suggest a more comprehensive workout plan.

Key Details

  • Crunches don't burn belly fat, something that is better achieved by tracking caloric intake and having a regular cardio set.
  • Experts suggest trying exercises that are core-based and easy to pick up, like body planks and bicycle maneuvers. These can also be modified to fit your comfort level.
  • You can also seek out trainers that have innovative routines, such as Gideon Akande’s "reverse crunches," or try time-based workout sets that experts have perfected.

Other articles and videos you might like