PROOF IS IN THE PROTEIN

Submitted by Adwait
Protein is essential when you're building muscle. Muscle tissue is made of protein, which means it is made of amino acids and those amino acids have to come from somewhere. But how much does the source of protein matter?

The Lede

Dairy, meat and eggs are a familiar source of protein for many athletes and fitness enthusiasts, but an increasing number of vegan athletes rely purely on plant-based protein. However, there are a few downsides to this dietary practice.

Key Details

  • For one, a calorie of plant food has less protein than a calorie of animal food. For example, a small chicken breast with 142 calories contains 27g of protein, while 142 calories worth of Tofu has 15g of protein.
  • Also, some plant-based foods lack a good balance of amino acids, those on a vegan diet may need to up their total protein intake beyond that of omnivores.
  • At the end of the day, a plant-based diet makes building muscle while maintaining one's desired calorie target a harder task.

