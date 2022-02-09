WHOA
Scientists Say They Are One Step Closer To A 'Near-Limitless, Zero-Carbon' Source Of Power
The Lede
In the JET Lab's tokamak machine, scientists set a new record by generating 59 megajoules of fusion energy over five seconds on December 21, 2021. The machine can only run for five seconds until it overheats and temperatures can reach 150 million degrees Celsius, or ten times hotter than the sun's center.
Key Details
- The JET experiment used two hydrogen isotopes — deuterium and tritium — as fuel. They are found in seawater.
- "The energy you can get out of the fuel deuterium and tritium is massive. For example, powering the whole of current UK electrical demand for a day would require 0.5 tonnes of deuterium, which could be extracted from seawater," University of Cambridge's Tony Roulstone told CNN.
- Experts say this proves that nuclear fusion is possible and can be generated and sustained on a mass level.
