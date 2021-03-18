159
'HIIT FOR YOUR BICEPS'

Submitted by Adwait
A breakdown of everything you need to know about blood-flow resistance training, or BFR.

The Lede

Mark Wahlberg, who in the past has shared such questionable fitness routines as waking up at 2:30 AM to exercise, is now extolling a new therapy called BFR, which involves strength training using pneumatic cuffs wrapped around one's arms. Here are the benefits, according to the research.

Key Details

  • The BFR band creates pressure at particular spots, like the the area between the biceps and deltoids, to create stress and restrict blood flow. This leaves blood cells no other option but to congregate around the targeted muscles, thereby increasing the blood lactate concentration.
  • The duress increases efficiency by saving time during one's workout and refreshing one's fitness regimen.
  • However, it's easy to go overboard, and overdoing the pressure could lead to blood clots.

