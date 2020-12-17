11
SEEKING A NEW STANDARD

Submitted by Adwait
A movement sparked by medical students is pushing to eliminate the use of race to estimate kidney function, saying it reinforces racist thinking. Some argue the change could cause unintended harm.

The Lede

Black people are almost four times more likely to suffer from kidney failure than non-Hispanic whites and in most cases have a longer transplant wait time than most white patients.

Key Details

  • Doctors use a dubious "race correction" or "race adjustment" filter to adjust a Black patient's health measurements — in this case, the GFR or Glomerular Filtration Rate, which measures how fast a person's kidneys filter blood.
  • Medical critics argue that this practice is racist and based on flawed scientific assumptions.
  • If race correction were removed, 1 out of every 3 Black patients would be reclassified as having a more severe stage of kidney disease, shortening their time on the wait list.

