WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS
In Chernobyl, Nuclear Fission Reactions Are Beginning To Happen Again
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com
The LedeThirty-five years after the worst nuclear accident in history, scientists have discovered that leftover nuclear fission fuel in an "inaccessible" room at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is reacting again. While a structure called the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement (NSC) was erected in 2016 to prevent rain from falling into the shuttered plant, decades of rainfall before that, which had seeped into damaged areas of the plant, is likely causing the fuel to react.
Key Details
- The neutron activity is currently low, and it will take years before it becomes an actual threat.
- A second Chernobyl disaster is unlikely to happen, but the nuclear activity could cause parts of the sealed-off structure to collapse, filling the NSC with radioactive dust.
- The plant is currently too poisonous for humans to enter, so experts are discussing the possibility of sending in a robot to spray chemicals that will help decrease the neutron activity.