BLAST FROM THE PAST

Submitted by Adwait
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.

The Lede

After analyzing tree rings, scientists found particularly high levels of carbon-14, an isotope. Years later, high levels of beryllium-10 and chlorine-36 were found in air samples from ice cores — which led them to believe they all were created when extremely high-energy subatomic particles hit the Earth in 774 AD.

Key Details

  • Scientists believe a very powerful solar flare could have caused this space storm.
  • The subatomic particles create isotopes by altering the nuclei and atoms on Earth. These new isotopes are called "cosmogenic" because they are made from space.
  • In 1989, the Sun ejected a series of solar flares with a magnetic field so strong it knocked out power in Quebec. The 774 AD event was likely 100 times stronger than that.

