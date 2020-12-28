679 members
Science
In 774 AD, The Sun Blasted Earth With The Biggest Storm In 10,000 Years
The LedeAfter analyzing tree rings, scientists found particularly high levels of carbon-14, an isotope. Years later, high levels of beryllium-10 and chlorine-36 were found in air samples from ice cores — which led them to believe they all were created when extremely high-energy subatomic particles hit the Earth in 774 AD.
Key Details
The Source
