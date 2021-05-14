DREAM A LITTLE DREAM OF EEK
The Living Nightmare Of The Pandemic Is Giving People More Actual Nightmares
Submitted by Molly Bradley via thewalrus.ca
The LedeIt seems that the pandemic has infiltrated everyone's subconscious. Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, has been tracking the dreams of 3,700 participants from the US and Europe since March 2020 and found that our dreams were sometimes explicitly about COVID and sometimes symbolic: "A swarm of insects being lots of little things that could harm or kill you is a very good metaphor for the virus particles." Here's what Barrett and other experts have discovered.
Key Details
- A study from a research center in Lyon found that people are remembering dreams 35% more than pre-pandemic, and the dreams are 15% more negative.
- Barrett says that in April 2020, NYC healthcare workers had nonstop dreams about failing to save COVID patients. This is normal after trauma: while half these people may see their nightmares wane, some may have them for years to come, though therapy can help.
- Since December, people's dreams have gotten happier, depicting a return to normalcy.