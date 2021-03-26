36
HE'S A COLD-HEARTED SNAKE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
New research shows that the venom glands present in many animals evolved from salivary glands.

The Lede

Having uncovered the shared genetic connection between saliva and venom, scientists of a newly published study believe that animals with salivary glands, from mice to humans, have the potential to develop venom.

Key Details

  • In the study, scientists discovered that the venom glands and salivary glands in animals bore many similarities in gene expressions.
  • A common genetic ancestor exists between venomous reptiles, such as snakes, and venomous mammals, including shrews and solenodons.
  • The high number of venomous species and the eclectic nature of venom itself are two reasons it took scientists so long to uncover this link between salivary and venom glands.

