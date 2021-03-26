1244 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Humans Could Evolve To Be Venomous
The LedeHaving uncovered the shared genetic connection between saliva and venom, scientists of a newly published study believe that animals with salivary glands, from mice to humans, have the potential to develop venom.
Key Details
The Source
