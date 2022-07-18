Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

IT's GETTING ROUGH, TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS

Adwait
Adwait · · 179 reads ·
How To Stay Cool In A Heatwave
Temperatures are rising everywhere, including parts of Europe that now have a "heat apocalypse" warning. Here's how to stay cool if you're experiencing a heatwave.

The Lede

Here's what you can do to cool down in a heatwave. If you need a quick reset, taking a shower or swim works best. You can wet towels and hang them over windows to help cool the ventilation in rooms. If you're feeling symptoms like faintness, excessive sweating, cramps or nausea, you should get checked out for heat exhaustion, so it doesn't lead to any long-term damaging effects. Aim for six to eight glasses of water daily. Milk and coconut water are good hydrants too.

Key Details

  • Stay out of the sun for four hours between 11 AM and 3 PM.
  • Drink hot and cold drinks during the day. Avoid hot drinks only if it's too humid and make sure you stay away from alcohol.
  • It's recommended you eat foods with high water content like strawberries, cucumber, watermelon and lettuce. Consuming foods that make you sweat is also beneficial.
  • Wearing loose-fitted clothing helps your skin breath better and if it's hotter outside, close your windows and pull down your curtains.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.