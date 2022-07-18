IT's GETTING ROUGH, TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS
How To Stay Cool In A Heatwave
The Lede
Here's what you can do to cool down in a heatwave. If you need a quick reset, taking a shower or swim works best. You can wet towels and hang them over windows to help cool the ventilation in rooms. If you're feeling symptoms like faintness, excessive sweating, cramps or nausea, you should get checked out for heat exhaustion, so it doesn't lead to any long-term damaging effects. Aim for six to eight glasses of water daily. Milk and coconut water are good hydrants too.
Key Details
- Stay out of the sun for four hours between 11 AM and 3 PM.
- Drink hot and cold drinks during the day. Avoid hot drinks only if it's too humid and make sure you stay away from alcohol.
- It's recommended you eat foods with high water content like strawberries, cucumber, watermelon and lettuce. Consuming foods that make you sweat is also beneficial.
- Wearing loose-fitted clothing helps your skin breath better and if it's hotter outside, close your windows and pull down your curtains.