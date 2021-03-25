55
BOUNCE BACK STRONGER

Submitted by Adwait
Your executive control center has helped your mental health survive the pandemic thus far. Here's how to strengthen it for the future.

The Lede

Our prefrontal cortex — the source of our brain's resiliency — minimizes the effects of stress and anxiety on our mental and physical health. For some, this resiliency is the product of our genes or life circumstances. For others who want to build a more resilient brain, activities like exercise and meditation can help.

Key Details

  • Avoiding negative thoughts and keeping a positive outlook help increase attention and creativity. This makes you more adaptable and future-oriented.
  • Facing your fears in small doses helps you build confidence and become desensitized to those fears.
  • Believing in yourself and having a strong social support system can do wonders. Avoid giving in to a sense of helpless and lean on social connections that you can count on.

