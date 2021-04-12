LEAVE SPACE FOR DESSERT
How Should Astronauts Eat In Space, Scientifically Speaking?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via discovermagazine.com
The LedeCargo space is limited on spacecraft, so planning meals for a trip to space isn't as simple as selecting foods to meet dietary needs. Over time, scientists have perfected space diets so that astronauts get what they need through both food and dietary supplements in a way that's efficient, but interesting and varied enough to avoid menu fatigue.
Key Details
- To maximize the amount of food astronauts can bring on board, NASA food scientists have long used technologies like freeze drying to package food efficiently and ensure a long shelf life.
- To keep the menu interesting, scientists try to vary both the substance of meals and their textures, including things like a freeze-dried mango salad with crunchy nuts.
- Astronauts have been able to grow greens on the International Space Station, which promises a future with more fresh foods on spacecraft.