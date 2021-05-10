Picks Video Long Reads Tech
SLEEP SOME MORE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via theconversation.com

Getting enough sleep isn't just about feeling good: it can improve your brain function, your physical performance and even your appearance. Here's how much sleep different age groups need.

The Lede

Sleep may seem like a hindrance or useless period of inactivity, but your body works hard while you sleep, from repairing cells to regulating hormones. Babies, therefore, need up to 17 hours of sleep a day, and kids need anywhere from 10 to 13 hours. As an adult, you should be getting between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Here are just a few reasons why.

Key Details

  • Good sleep has been proven to improve quickness and memory, which can help you perform well in sports, work or activities like playing an instrument.
  • Studies have shown that when asked to rate how attractive people are, participants rate individuals who are well-rested higher.
  • If you're having a hard time getting the right amount of sleep, try setting alarms for bedtime, adding a wind-down hour before bed to your schedule, and letting the sun into your room in the morning to help you wake up.