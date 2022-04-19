How Much Radiation Is Your Smartphone Emitting? Let's Look At Some Charts To Figure That Out

There is currently no significant research proving the harmful effects of phone radiation. That's good! Despite this, people who are in contact with their devices for extended periods can at least quantify their radiation exposure and make choices about which brands serve their needs. That's bad!

With the help of data collected by the German Federal Office of Radiation Protection, or GFORP for short, we can start to understand what's really going on. Mobile devices emit tiny amounts of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, which humans absorb when a using the device or even when it's near the body.

These phone radiation emissions are measured using the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR). Not SARS the disease, don't get it twisted. SAR is a unit of measurement that represents the quantity of electromagnetic energy absorbed by the body, and the foundation of the charts below.

Visual Capitalist has created some handy dandy charts to visualize the effects of smartphones, so break out your Geiger Counters and jump into these charts.

Read more at Visual Capitalist.