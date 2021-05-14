MINT CONDITION
How Menthol Cigarettes Lead To More Deaths Among Black Smokers
Submitted by Molly Bradley via slate.com.
The LedeDespite smoking fewer cigarettes and making more attempts to quit, Black smokers experience higher rates of tobacco-related deaths than other groups. One contributing factor could be the popularity of menthol cigarettes among Black smokers: 85% of Black people who smoke choose menthols. Here's how they became favored by Black smokers, and why they may contribute to more deaths — especially combined with the Black community's typically lower quality of healthcare.
Key Details
- In the late 1950s and '60s, tobacco companies aimed to get more Black people smoking by advertising menthols as "fresh and modern," and even implying they were healthier than regular cigarettes.
- Menthol makes cigarettes easier to smoke: it tastes less harsh, acts as an anesthetic and increases the nicotine absorbed in the mouth.
- Black smokers tend to have fewer resources and incentives to help them stop smoking, and research suggests menthols' flavor may make them even harder to quit.