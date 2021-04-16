LET'S GET JACKED
Trying To Build Muscle? Here's How Long It Will Take
Submitted by James Crugnale via artofmanliness.com
The LedeWhen you start lifting weights, you won't see immediate results, which can be frustrating. Here's when science says you can expect to notice changes in your body.
Key Details
- According to research from Japan, noticeable muscle gains were evident three months after starting a consistent weight training routine.
- While muscle growth occurs after four weeks of lifting weights on a regular basis, it's not visible to the naked eye, according to a Texas Tech study. Researchers determined growth had occurred through an ultrasound.
- To gain muscle mass, be sure to train consistently, eat enough calories and protein, and get enough rest.