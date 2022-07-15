So that explains the lack of sleep lately...
This Is Why You're Having Trouble Sleeping This Summer
The Lede
Higher temperatures at night don’t just make it harder to catch some Z's, but the brutal heat can disrupt your sleep cycles and leave you with low-quality rest for the summer. Studies have found that the higher the bedroom temperature, the shorter the REM sleep. And when that gets interrupted, good luck not being sleep-deprived and groggy.
Key Details
- Our body's temperature regulation and sleep are linked internally, so when we fall asleep it naturally drops a little bit. When it's hotter, it's harder for the blood vessels to dissipate heat.
- Melatonin released while sleeping widens our blood vessels to rid heat faster, but it's harder to do that in the summertime.
- “We know that cooler temperatures support deep sleep,” says Christine Blume, a sleep scientist at the University of Basel in Switzerland.