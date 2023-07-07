sailor moon goes to law school
How Astronomers Use Celestial Bodies To Help Fight Crime
The Lede
Expert astronomers may seem like an odd choice in court, but how else are you going to get the moon to the witness stand. By double-checking the brightness of the moon one particular night, or its location, courtrooms are adding a new layer to fact checking.
Key Details
- Court evidence can now include celestial bodies, primarily the sun and moon, and the sun's position relevant for incidents such as glare or visibility accident claims.
- The moon's lighting can be used to determine visibility during sunrise or sunset.
- However, astronomers also have limitations, such as issues arising from window refraction or cloud coverage.
- Satellites have grown in popularity as tools in legal cases to help track real-time human trafficking and drug smuggling in counties like Australia.