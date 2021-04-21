THE SCROLL OF A LIFETIME
How Artificial Intelligence Helped Reveal The Dead Sea Scrolls' Hidden Author
Submitted by James Crugnale via inverse.com
The LedeThe researchers took 2,000 digital images of the Dead Sea Scrolls and used artificial intelligence tools to search for patterns in the text. The evidence strongly suggests more than one original author.
Key Details
- The paleographers' main conclusion was that the scrolls appeared to show different writing patterns.
- The machine learning tools used in their research could also be used to discover details hidden away in other ancient texts.
- While we may never know the identity of the authors of the Dead Sea Scrolls, AI technology may still yet reveal more details beyond the reach of visual analysis alone.