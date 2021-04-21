Picks Video Long Reads Tech
THE SCROLL OF A LIFETIME

Submitted by James Crugnale via inverse.com

The Dead Sea Scrolls likely had a second author, according to researchers at the University of Groningen who used AI to analyze the writings.

The Lede

The researchers took 2,000 digital images of the Dead Sea Scrolls and used artificial intelligence tools to search for patterns in the text. The evidence strongly suggests more than one original author.

Key Details

  • The paleographers' main conclusion was that the scrolls appeared to show different writing patterns.
  • The machine learning tools used in their research could also be used to discover details hidden away in other ancient texts.
  • While we may never know the identity of the authors of the Dead Sea Scrolls, AI technology may still yet reveal more details beyond the reach of visual analysis alone.