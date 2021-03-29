159
'MY ANXIETY WAS THROUGH THE ROOF'

Researchers are only now beginning to understand cannabis withdrawal syndrome and how it can have negative effects on the brain and body.

The Lede

Heavy marijuana users who quit cold turkey or sharply reduce their use of it are susceptible to cannabis withdrawal syndrome, according to Timothy Fong, a professor at the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative. The syndrome can cause mood and behavioral symptoms.

Key Details

  • According to University of California professor Yu-Fung Lin, smoking even low-THC cannabis every day can provoke biochemical changes in the body that, consequently, create the capacity for withdrawal.
  • Sufferers of CWS can experience a variety of symptoms including anxiety, restlessness and depressed mood.
  • Fong suggests seeing an addiction professional if you're witnessing these symptoms.

