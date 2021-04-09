BOWLED MOVE
How To Unclog A Toilet Without A Plunger
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnet.com
The LedeBefore you dive into a clog plunger first, try this trick that requires just soap, hot water and the magic of science.
Key Details
- The goal is to fill the toilet bowl with as much hot, soapy water as possible. Run the faucet or tub until the water is hot, add a generous amount of soap (dish soap is great; hand soap works too) and then pour it in.
- If there isn't room for much more water in the bowl, add soap directly to the bowl, then add as much hot water as possible, or wait for the bowl to drain a little.
- Don't stir or disturb the toilet at this point. With a little time, the clog should dislodge and the bowl will drain.