Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
1255 members

Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

BOWLED MOVE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnet.com

Clogged toilet? Whether you don't have a plunger or just want to avoid the mess, here's a valuable trick to unclog a toilet as painlessly as possible.

The Lede

Before you dive into a clog plunger first, try this trick that requires just soap, hot water and the magic of science.

Key Details

  • The goal is to fill the toilet bowl with as much hot, soapy water as possible. Run the faucet or tub until the water is hot, add a generous amount of soap (dish soap is great; hand soap works too) and then pour it in.
  • If there isn't room for much more water in the bowl, add soap directly to the bowl, then add as much hot water as possible, or wait for the bowl to drain a little.
  • Don't stir or disturb the toilet at this point. With a little time, the clog should dislodge and the bowl will drain.