Here Are the Major Cities That Could Be Underwater By 2030
Pang-Chieh Ho via timeout.com
Using data from the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, here are maps created by the website Climate Central that predict which parts of the world might find themselves underwater in the next 10 years due to rising sea levels.
- In the United States, New Orleans and Savannah have the most danger of being swallowed by the sea.
- Venice, which is already facing the perils of the city sinking by two millimeters every year, is also at risk of sea levels encroaching the famous tourist spot.
- Other cities that are in grave danger from sea level rise include Amsterdam, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Kolkata, Guyana's capital Georgetown and Iraq's main port city Basra.
