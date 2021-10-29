Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via timeout.com

Here Are the Major Cities That Could Be Underwater By 2030
Amsterdam, located in the Netherlands, was found to be the city most susceptible to climate change, due to its low-lying geographic position and proximity to the North Sea.

The Lede

Using data from the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, here are maps created by the website Climate Central that predict which parts of the world might find themselves underwater in the next 10 years due to rising sea levels.

Key Details

  • In the United States, New Orleans and Savannah have the most danger of being swallowed by the sea.
  • Venice, which is already facing the perils of the city sinking by two millimeters every year, is also at risk of sea levels encroaching the famous tourist spot.
  • Other cities that are in grave danger from sea level rise include Amsterdam, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Kolkata, Guyana's capital Georgetown and Iraq's main port city Basra.

Additional Thoughts

Amsterdam *See more cities expected to be underwater by 2030 at TimeOut.com *

