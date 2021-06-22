Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Here Are The Biggest Mistakes 'Successful' People Make When It Comes To Sleep

GOLDEN SLUMBERS

Submitted by James Crugnale via inverse.com

Though scientists recommend most adults get at least seven hours of sleep, there's a stigma around getting too much shut-eye, leading people who want to be seen as successful to embrace their lack of sleep.

The Lede

At a recent New York City mayoral debate, none of the eight candidates said they sleep for more than six hours a night. Eric Adams, the frontrunner, said he averages just four to five hours nightly.

Key Details

  • Sleep expert Alice Gregory says that according to data about how sleep affects cognitive function, middle-aged adults should not get less than six hours of sleep, or more than 10, a night.
  • One of the most important things you can do for your daytime functioning is to make time for proper sleep. Per Gregory: "If it’s difficult to wake up in the morning, and caffeine is required to stay awake," you may need more sleep.
  • To improve your sleep habits, make changes gradually, but prioritize them.