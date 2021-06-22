GOLDEN SLUMBERS
Here Are The Biggest Mistakes 'Successful' People Make When It Comes To Sleep
Submitted by James Crugnale via inverse.com
The Lede
At a recent New York City mayoral debate, none of the eight candidates said they sleep for more than six hours a night. Eric Adams, the frontrunner, said he averages just four to five hours nightly.
Key Details
- Sleep expert Alice Gregory says that according to data about how sleep affects cognitive function, middle-aged adults should not get less than six hours of sleep, or more than 10, a night.
- One of the most important things you can do for your daytime functioning is to make time for proper sleep. Per Gregory: "If it’s difficult to wake up in the morning, and caffeine is required to stay awake," you may need more sleep.
- To improve your sleep habits, make changes gradually, but prioritize them.