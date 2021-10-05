FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Here Are 10 Foods People Bought After They Became Registered Dietitians
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via wellandgood.com
The Lede
Frances Largeman-Roth said that she embraced avocados and Alaskan salmon in her diet after becoming a dietitian. She also avoided dairy that was not organic after learning about how pesticides are often stored in the fat of conventional dairy.
Key Details
- If you want to include more fiber into your diet try cruciferous vegetables. Broccoli, beans, legumes and whole grains are the way to go.
- Not only are legumes like cannellini beans a low-cost protein option, they also help with gut and heart health.
- Dietitians recommend chia seeds, mushrooms, arugula and California prunes for more nutritious food choices.
