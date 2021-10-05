For You Latest
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via wellandgood.com

From mushrooms to beans and legumes, here are 10 types of food that four professionals adopted after they became registered dietitians.
Here Are 10 Foods People Bought After They Became Registered Dietitians

Frances Largeman-Roth said that she embraced avocados and Alaskan salmon in her diet after becoming a dietitian. She also avoided dairy that was not organic after learning about how pesticides are often stored in the fat of conventional dairy.

Key Details

  • If you want to include more fiber into your diet try cruciferous vegetables. Broccoli, beans, legumes and whole grains are the way to go.
  • Not only are legumes like cannellini beans a low-cost protein option, they also help with gut and heart health.
  • Dietitians recommend chia seeds, mushrooms, arugula and California prunes for more nutritious food choices.

