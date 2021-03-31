SNEEZE FREEZE
Got Allergies? Wearing A Mask Can Help
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via nytimes.com
The LedeMost common allergens, like pollen, are larger than viral particles. This means that the same cloth and medical masks we’ve been wearing to protect against COVID-19 will also be effective at keeping allergens away from our mouths and noses, making an allergy attack less likely for those at risk.
Key Details
- Pollen from pine trees, for one, is 800 times larger than COVID-19 particles.
- An Israeli study found that nurses prone to severe allergies who used surgical or N95 masks experienced less sneezing and runny or stuffy noses over a two-week period.
- More study is required to be sure these positive effects are attributable to masks, but given that only nasal symptoms were reduced and not eye irritation, the results are promising.