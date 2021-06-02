THE POWER WITHIN YOU
Four Ways Exercise Will Help You Age Better
The LedeWhile exercise doesn't reverse aging, it can fight it. For one, studies show that people with a high level of physical activity have longer telomeres — caps on the end of DNA strands that decrease as we age — which could lead to a lower risk of age-related diseases. "There's clear evidence that exercise can activate the machinery necessary for DNA repair," says Nathan LeBrasseur, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Here are three other ways exercise benefits you as you age.
Key Details
- As people get older, particularly in their 40s and 50s, bone density starts to decrease. Weight-bearing exercise can help combat this and increase bone strength and mass.
- Resistance training is a good way to slow down muscle loss. Because of its low risk of injury, this exercise is also deemed beneficial for older adults.
- Physical activity is also good for improving cognition. Studies suggest that increased physical activity helps reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.