Submitted by Adwait via time.com

Studies show that exercise has numerous benefits, including some that may help fight the conditions of aging.

While exercise doesn't reverse aging, it can fight it. For one, studies show that people with a high level of physical activity have longer telomeres — caps on the end of DNA strands that decrease as we age — which could lead to a lower risk of age-related diseases. "There's clear evidence that exercise can activate the machinery necessary for DNA repair," says Nathan LeBrasseur, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Here are three other ways exercise benefits you as you age.

  • As people get older, particularly in their 40s and 50s, bone density starts to decrease. Weight-bearing exercise can help combat this and increase bone strength and mass.
  • Resistance training is a good way to slow down muscle loss. Because of its low risk of injury, this exercise is also deemed beneficial for older adults.
  • Physical activity is also good for improving cognition. Studies suggest that increased physical activity helps reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.