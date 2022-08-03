don't eat them
Five Reasons Why You Shouldn't Throw Away Silica Gel Packets
The Lede
As fans of beef jerky and shoes, we run into a lot of those little gel packets and usually just trash them the moment we can. But maybe there's another purpose for those! And you should be reusing them to preserve your own stuff from moisture damage. PopSci wrote a great article about what these packets are made of, where they come from and why you shouldn't necessarily get rid of them. Here's what you can use them for.
Key Details
- You can keep paper goods safe from getting wet.
- Electronics can be revived and protected from water damage.
- They can abate rust and tarnish on metal tools and razors.
- Dry out your travel gear with silica gel packets.
- Preserve leather goods, sports gear and other fabrics from mildew ruin and stains.