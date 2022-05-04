NIGHTY-NIGHT
Here's A Five-Minute Trick To Help You Fall Asleep
A sleep study by researchers from Baylor and Emory universities found that making a to-do list will help you clear your brain, which can help you fall asleep faster. The study compared people who journaled before bed about the day's accomplishments with people who journaled about upcoming tasks for the next day or two, and the latter group fell asleep substantially faster than the former. The researchers think writing a to-do list before you sleep can help ease anxiety about the day to come.
- Before you go to bed, write down three things you want to accomplish the next day. If you want, you can also add one good thing that happened earlier that day.
- Other things that can help you fall and stay asleep: avoiding screens, caffeine and alcohol before bed; creating a consistent nighttime routine; going to bed at the same time every night and saving your bed for sleep and sex — in other words, do your reading, scrolling, snacking and watching elsewhere in your home.
