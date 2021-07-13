Trending
WHAT PEAK PERFORMANCE LOOKS LIKE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via sapiens.org

Our athleticism isn't an accident: we evolved this way. Here are five traits that contribute to our physical prowess.

The Lede

The field of human athletic paleobiology explores the way our bodies have evolved and adapted to be able to achieve the physical feats we can now. Here are a few reason humans evolved to make great athletes.

Key Details

  • Evolving to be bipedal — walking upright on two legs — allows us a much smoother gait when we run than animals that walk on four legs. But because we retained our tree-dwelling ancestors' upper body characteristics, we can throw well, too.
  • Since we have little body hair and we sweat, we can more efficiently regulate our body temperature.
  • Our opposable thumbs and our dexterity in both our upper and lower bodies allow us to handle objects like balls and other equipment involved in sports.

