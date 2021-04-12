BITE ME
First-Ever GMO Mosquitoes Will Be Released In The Florida Keys To Fight Diseases
Submitted by Molly Bradley via undark.org
The LedeOxitec's mosquitoes carry genes that, when passed to the offspring they create with local mosquitoes, would prevent the offspring from reaching adulthood, thereby hopefully curbing the population of disease-carrying mosquitoes. But scientists and Florida Keys locals are wary of Oxitec's project and reluctant to be guinea pigs for a novel experiment with uncertain outcomes.
Key Details
- Oxitec has said they'll only release male mosquitoes, which don't bite or transmit disease.
- The company says results from an early trial in Brazil confirm their technology's efficacy and safety. But many scientists say they haven't seen a full set of data from the trial, only the most positive results.
- Some Keys residents say that if Oxitec's launch goes ahead, they plan to interfere, via protests and more hand-on action, like deploying insecticide.