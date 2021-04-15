A SCREAM IS A WISH YOUR HEART MAKES
Feel Like Screaming? Neuroscience Explains Why
Submitted by Molly Bradley via inverse.com
The LedeA recent study in which 12 participants imagined themselves in different situations and screamed accordingly revealed how varied our screams can be, and the different types of screams we can recognize. "Only humans seem to scream in non-alarming contexts," says Sascha Frühholz, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Zurich and one of the researchers who conducted this study.
Key Details
- The study revealed six kinds of distinct screams that could each be assigned specific meaning or cause: screams of pain, anger, fear, pleasure, sadness and joy.
- It was easier for participants to identify screams of pleasure and joy than those of alarm (pain, anger, fear and sadness)
- This data changes what was previously thought about "threat bias," a hyperfocus on potential threats: we may more readily recognize screams of joy and pleasure as they're more relevant to normal social interaction.