THE SMELL TEST
Your Farts May Tell You More About Your Health Than You Realize
The Lede
You may not realize it, but you probably fart anywhere between 10 and 20 times per day. And if you know what you're looking — or smelling — for, you can glean some health information. Here are some medical conditions your farts can tell you about.
Additional Thoughts
- Lactose intolerance: We break down dairy products with lactase, an enzyme that we have more of when we're young. If your lactase levels are on the lower side, bacteria in your colon has to help break down dairy, and this can cause excess gas.
- Pregnancy: Farting more frequently than usual can be a sign of pregnancy. Your hormones increase during pregnancy, and one of them, progesterone, can act as a muscle relaxant and slow your digestive tract. It could also be that the growing fetus is pushing against your intestines, which would also cause you to fart more.
- Stress and anxiety: Studies have unearthed a connection between your mental health and extreme gas. Because stress and anxiety cause your muscles to tense, this might slow digestion and lead to gassiness. (Anxiety can also increase burping, too, since tensed muscles make it harder to swallow.)
- Crohn's disease or cancer: Excess farting can also point to a more serious condition at play. But before you panic, know that there are usually other distinct symptoms that accompany these: in stomach cancer, for instance, increased farting would also likely be accompanied by bad breath, pain in the abdomen or bloody vomit.
- Aging: As you get older, a few different things may lead to increased gas — and if you've had any surgery for hernias or other bowel or digestive issues, you're even more likely to be gassier as you age.
- Diabetes: Medications to treat diabetes, among other conditions, can slow down your digestion and also change your gut flora, which may lead to more gas.
Most farting is normal, but see a doctor if excessive farting is affecting your quality of life.
