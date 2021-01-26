788 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Elon Musk Asks This Question At Every Interview To Spot A Liar — Why Science Says It Actually Works
The LedeWhen interviewing prospective employees, Musk likes to ask them to describe the most difficult problems they've encountered in work and how they've solved them. According to Musk, if they're telling the truth, they should be able to describe the process step by step: "Usually, someone who really had to struggle with a problem, they really understand [the details], and they don't forget."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
The Best Time Of Day To Exercise
Which Masks Are Safest? Cloth Masks, Surgical Masks Or Double Masks?
Why Vaccines Alone Will Not End The Pandemic