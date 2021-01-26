404
LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON HIRE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a favorite question he asks candidates at every job interview to tell whether they're lying. And according to one study, it's actually effective.

The Lede

When interviewing prospective employees, Musk likes to ask them to describe the most difficult problems they've encountered in work and how they've solved them. According to Musk, if they're telling the truth, they should be able to describe the process step by step: "Usually, someone who really had to struggle with a problem, they really understand [the details], and they don't forget."

Key Details

  • Musk believes that this approach is helpful, as people who are making false claims are typically unable to substantiate their stories with greater detail.
  • An academic study published last year about the most effective ways to detect lies backs up Musk's method.
  • One of the approaches in the study, which bears similarities to Musks' own line of questioning, is said to increase the chances of spotting lies in interviews by nearly 70%.

JOG ON, JOG OFF

Submitted by Adwait
Men at risk for diabetes had greater blood sugar control and lost more belly fat when they exercised in the afternoon than in the morning.
STILL A LONG ROAD AHEAD

Submitted by Digg Editors
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.