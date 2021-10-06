For You Latest
How you can fortify your brain to make it healthier and stronger in the long run.
Eating These Six Things Will Make Your Brain Healthier, According To A Dietitian

The Lede

Research shows that vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, flavanols, polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids are things that help better memory and concentration. Some diets — including the mashup of Mediterranean and DASH diets — may also help offset the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Key Details

  • Dietitian Andrea Matthis suggests eating the following six foods will go a long way in taking care of your brain's health.

Additional Thoughts

  1. Leafy greens: Kale and spinach should be your go-to because they're filled with vitamin-K, beta carotene and antioxidants. Getting a fix of greens in a smoothie or as a side serving is a great option.

  2. Lamb: A recent 10-year study showed that eating lamb was linked to signs of better long-term cognition, unlike other red meats. It could work well in a stew, or grilled and is easily available all year round.

  3. Eggs: The most accessible entrant on the list; there's so much you can do with eggs. Eggs are one of the best sources of choline — which is linked to reducing inflammation and maintaining memory.

  4. Salmon: Alongside being a great source of protein, salmon is also very good for brain health because of its high omega-3 fatty acids. These acids help lower the risk of heart disease and arthritis.

  5. Blueberries: These are the best wild berries for your brain health because of their nutrients — like vitamin C and K, manganese and phytonutrients — that help stimulate blood flow of oxygen in the brain. They can be consumed raw or used as an ingredient.

  6. Walnuts: These have the maximum benefit to brain health because compared to other nuts they have twice the number of antioxidants. They also have an omega-3 fatty acid that helps with suppressing inflammation and even eating about one or two ounces of walnuts each day can help with your brain function.

