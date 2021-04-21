YOU GOTTA BE KIDNEY ME
Drinking Eight Glasses Of Water A Day May Not Be Great For Your Kidneys
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theconversation.com
The LedeDrinking water helps keep you adequately hydrated, reduces kidney stone formation and helps with constipation and your complexion. However, it's not the case that more water is necessarily better: at a certain point, all it does is make your kidneys work overtime to keep your water levels balanced — and make you pee more.
Key Details
- You may need more or less water depending on your weight, the environment (higher temperatures make you sweat and lose water) and your physical activity.
- Your kidneys constantly adjust your water retention depending on how hydrated you are. They respond to a hormone called arginine vasopressin, an anti-diuretic (water retention) hormone released by your brain.
- If you're under-hydrated, your kidneys conserve water by making you urinate less. If you're over-hydrated, you'll urinate excess water.