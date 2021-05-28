Picks Video Long Reads Tech
SPERM IS THE WORD

Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com

A study found that Western males' sperm counts declined 50% between 1973 and 2011. Is it time to panic about human extinction? Probably not yet.

The Lede

Problems in the study may be painting a more dire picture than is really the case. For one, the study makes the distinction between men in "Western" countries (Europe, North America and Australia) and everywhere else. There were fewer participants in the "other" category, and their results don't show the same decline. And critics have argued that a decline in sperm count doesn't necessarily mean men are infertile, though it does mean it'll take couples longer to successfully conceive.

Key Details

  • The study's findings suggest a problem in only a very specific subset of people: white men living in "Western" countries.
  • The decline in sperm count that the study details is from 99 million sperm per milliliter to 47 million. The WHO considers a "low" sperm count to be 15 million sperm/ml.
  • Though people point to plastics as the cause of sperm decline, many studies base this on the effect of animals' exposure to high levels of plastics that humans don't actually interact with that much.