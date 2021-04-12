LET YOUR SKIN BE
Dermatologists Say Exfoliating Is Overhyped
Submitted by Adwait via washingtonpost.com
The LedeThere are hoards of "skinfluencers" who often have an abundance of advice when it comes to exfoliating your skin. But because our skin naturally exfoliates, dermatologists say it's an unnecessary process and is often done in excess.
Key Details
- Our skin naturally exfoliates around every 28 days, though this process gets longer as we get older.
- Too much exfoliation can cause microtears to the skin and compromise the barrier of skin cells that regulates what comes in contact with your body.
- One doctor recommends moisturizing instead of exfoliating if you have flaky or dry skin.