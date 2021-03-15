1164 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
COVID-19 Meant A Year Without The Flu. That’s Not All Good News
The LedeNon-pharmaceutical interventions (mask-wearing/hand washing) helped crush the spread of the influenza virus, but scientists are now worried about the lack of data from this flu season.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Could Time Travel Ever Work?
Why Sunlight And Daylight Saving Time Affect Our Mood
Scientists Unlock The Secret Of Why Hummingbirds Hum