FLU THE COOP

Submitted by James Crugnale
The 2019–20 flu season basically didn’t happen. Same for a couple other respiratory viruses. But that could make future seasons worse.

The Lede

Non-pharmaceutical interventions (mask-wearing/hand washing) helped crush the spread of the influenza virus, but scientists are now worried about the lack of data from this flu season.

Key Details

  • During normal times, vaccine makers could observe how the flu oscillated between the hemispheres.
  • Epidemiologists worry there aren't enough data to get a good sense of where the flu is going as there have been in previous seasons.
  • If the next influenza strain is significantly different than the previous one for which vaccines were made, we might not be prepared.

LET US IN

Submitted by Digg Editors
Scientists, or at least their wild-haired fictional counterparts, promised us time travel and still have not delivered. Forget walking with dinosaurs or killing baby Hitler; I'd be happy just to warn my month-ago self not to make all the mistakes he's about to.