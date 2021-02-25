1050 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Can Physics Prove If God Exists?
Other articles and videos you might like
YouTuber Turns Moving Water Into Ice Using Different Methods
You Got The Vaccine! What Can You Do Now?
UN Climate Chief Slams 'Incredible' Failure As Emissions Plans Flatline