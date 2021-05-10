'IT'S DIET DOGMA'
Calorie Counting Isn't The Most Accurate Way To Lose Weight, Experts Say
Submitted by Adwait via popsci.com
The LedeExperts say that tracking calories — especially when monitoring caloric intake in order to lose weight — is more inaccurate than people realize. Not all foods are digested the same way, and each individual's age, size and gender lead them to digest food differently. "People should not rely on this as the Bible of food intake and expenditure," says Susanne Votruba, a research dietitian at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Key Details
- Scientists believe that tracking calories can be helpful, but it should not dictate how one consumes food.
- Chemist Wilbur Olin Atwater figured out how to measure calories, and while his system was useful, it failed to account for variations in people's digestion.
- After experimenting with cashews, scientists found that the digestive system doesn't break down all the available calories in the food we consume, leaving a sufficient gap between Atwater's original factors and actual caloric intake.