1149 members
Science
Science on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Billions Of Cicadas May Be Coming Soon To Trees Near You
The LedeCicadas are set to emerge from the ground in a dozen states spanning from New York to Georgia this spring.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
How The World's Coronaviruses Can Fit Inside A Coca-Cola Can
What Would've Happened If King Midas Turned The Earth Into Gold?
Why Some People Can Deal With The Cold