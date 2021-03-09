49
+ digg
IT MAY GET LOUD

Submitted by James Crugnale
One of the largest groups of 17-year cicadas, Brood X, last emerged from underground in 2004. The next generation will arrive starting in April.

The Lede

Cicadas are set to emerge from the ground in a dozen states spanning from New York to Georgia this spring.

Key Details

  • Brood X, one of the world's largest broods of cicadas, is set to rise from the earth after 17 years underground.
  • Billions of cicadas will envelop sidewalks and trees, and the sounds of their mating calls will make quite a racket.
  • Citizen scientists can document the great cicada uprising by downloading the Cicada Safari app.

Other articles and videos you might like